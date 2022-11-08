SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants Liverpool to use the positivity of their Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur to end on a high before the World Cup.

The Reds host Derby County in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night, before a league clash with Southampton at Anfield at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s team head into those fixtures buoyed by a hard-fought victory over Spurs on Sunday – a first three-point haul in the top-flight campaign.

Now, Liverpool must utilise that result, insists Alisson.

“It’s a big boost but we have to use that for the next game that we have,” Alisson was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.

“We have to prepare ourselves in the best way as we can. We are not having too much time to think about mistakes or the good things that we are doing.

“We now immediately change to the next opponent we have in front of us and fight for the three points, for the victory. I’m happy with the way (that) we are dealing with the difficult situations.

“We are fighting, we are showing up at the moments that are needed, and these moments can make us really, really strong for the rest of the season.”

On a hard-fought win over Tottenham and a stressful end to the game, he said, “Yeah, for sure! I think we fought a lot and we deserved the three points, but the opponent we have to say did a good job as well, but we were capable to defend them until the end and to keep the three points.”

“For me, I just try to be ready to go for the ball and come for the high catch to help the team because I know it’s a difficult situation. The opponent players are running against our movement and it’s still not easy. I’m there to try to help but I have two big men in front of me, Virg and Ibou, they are amazing on that aspect as well. But all of the team worked really well together trying to block crosses and trying to not make the crosses easy for them. In the end, we could keep the three points (and) that was the most important thing.”

