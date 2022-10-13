BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

We have to develop India into the world’s most attractive destination: Sonowal

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that by creating the best possible facilities for users, “we have to develop our country into one of the most attractive destinations of the world”.

Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, made the remarks here after inaugurating a floating jetty and first passenger solar ferryboat.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik were also present on the occasion.

Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, modernisation of ports is taking place.

“Modernisation, mechanisation and digitisation has taken place in port and shipping areas. It is mainly to create the best possible facility for the user, so it becomes user friendly ports and cruises. This is the way we have to develop our country into one of the most attractive destinations of the world,” Sonowal said.

Speaking about Goa, he said that a solar ferryboat will add to the dimensions of the potentiality of the latest facility for the global and domestic tourist who visit the coastal state every year.

“Goa is always a dream destination with beautiful landscape, beautiful sites for people across the world,” he said.

According to Sonowal, such projects will help to boost the tourism sector of Goa.

Chief Minister Sawant said that in future the fuel ferryboats will be replaced by solar ferryboats.

“We are trying to opt for solar energy. More solar ferryboats will be added in near future,” he said, adding that floating jetties will be erected wherever required in the state.

20221013-123004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cryptocurrencies could attract tax rates similar to lottery, TDS provisions

    Covid surge, yield spike to dampen Indian equities (IANS Market Watch)

    Humara Bajaj, the original Make in India champion, passes away (Ld)

    Indian gamers now prefer PCs over mobiles in remote era: Report