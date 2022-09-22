INDIASPORTS

We hope to do well at the National Games, says Delhi’s Manik Ohlan

Manik Ohlan who represented India in 3X3 Asia Cup, is quite excited and hoping that his team will perform well at the National Games in Gujarat.

Representing Delhi, the ace basketball player and his team qualified for the 3X3 format at the upcoming National games which will be held in Gujarat.

Manik Ohlan was also part of the 15-day camp at IG stadium for north zone senior nationals and qualified for the senior national tournament which will be held in Udaipur in November.

Talking about the same Manik Ohlan said, “We started the tournament beating J&K and HP but then I fell ill and couldn’t recover very well. It affected my performance. We lost two straight games with Haryana and Punjab. We beat Chandigarh in a must win game and qualify for the senior national tournament which will be held in Udaipur in November. I would like to thank my teammates Abhishek Tyagi, Rachit Singh, Himanshu Hooda, Ulhaas KS, Jai Prakash and our coaches Yudbir Hooda, Pulkit Rawat, Parvesh Verma who have worked very hard and put in everything.”

