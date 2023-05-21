INDIA

‘We made South India BJP free’, says Cong’s Rajasthan in-charge

NewsWire
0
0

Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that his party has made South India ‘BJP free’ after emerging victorious in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

He said even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, that dream will never be fulfilled.

“We have made South India BJP free. Today, there is no BJP government in South India. At the same time, besides four states in North India, the BJP does not have a government in any state on its own,” he said.

Randhawa further said that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the “Congress is going to form the government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well”.

“BJP asks us what we did in 70 years? But we ask the BJP that the Prime Minister who could not run one currency in nine years, how will he ask us what we did in 70 years?” he questioned.

20230521-224803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh CM declares ban on plastic flexis, banners

    Nominations for RS polls trigger war of words between BJP and...

    Raj Assembly: Amid uproar over REET paper leak, 4 BJP MLAs...

    R K Singh to inaugurate state power ministers meet in Udaipur...