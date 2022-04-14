INDIA

We must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness, says CJI Ramana

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday said one must remain vigilant against divisiveness and only through unity, can peace and progress be achieved.

He made the comments while visiting the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

“This museum reminds us of our tragic past and warns us against divisions of all kinds. It portrays vividly the losses suffered by mankind on an unprecedented scale due to the divide and rule policy of colonial powers. This dark chapter in our history should serve as a lesson to mankind. We must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness. Only through unity can we achieve peace and progress,” Chief Justice Ramana observed in the visitors’ book after walking through the museum.

Earlier, in the day, the Chief Justice also visited the Jallianwala Bagh and paid homage to the freedom fighters.

“Jallianwala Bagh manifests the strength and resilience of the people of this country. This serene garden is symbolic of the great sacrifice made in the face of tyranny. It serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for freedom, which we must always cherish and protect,” he wrote in the visitors’ book.

The Chief Justice also visited the Wagah Border and zero point.

20220414-190232

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC rejects Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust plea seeking exemption from audit

    ‘Infringement of liberty’: SC shocked as bail plea not listed for...

    18 booked for smuggling pangolin from UP forest

    TN failed to argue its demand for oxygen properly in SC:...