The Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is expecting a tough test from Premier League opponents Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Henderson made his injury comeback for England on Monday night having picked up a hamstring issue against Newcastle United in late August.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad will return to domestic action on Saturday against Brighton in the wake of a prolonged break from matches following the Chelsea postponement ahead of the September international fixtures.

“This is a big game for us, definitely. It’ll be tough as well because Brighton are a very good side, as they’ve shown over the course of the start of the season,” Henderson was quoted as saying by Liverpool.com

“It is important, but it will be difficult, and we hope that the fans will be along with us on Saturday as I’m sure they will be. Graham Potter did an amazing job there and they’ve got some great players, they’re a really good team and difficult to play against as we’ve found out before in the past. They’ve now got a new manager which normally would give them a lot of energy,” he said.

Henderson completed six minutes of England’s 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley after a spell sidelined and is now ready to aid the Reds once more.

“It was nice to be back after a few weeks out. I had a good week’s training and then it was great to come on and get a few minutes against Germany,” he said.

“I’ll get some more training in this week and then I’ll be ready for the weekend. There are so many games to get in before the World Cup, so we’re going to need everybody fighting and fit for as long as possible as we try and get through this period. We need to try and get back to the results and the performances we’re capable of,” Henderson said.

20220929-183801