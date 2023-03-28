SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

We needed to play for Pakistan’s pride and we did it, says Shadab after avoiding series sweep against Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan acknowledged that his team aimed to play for national pride in the third T20I match, despite already losing the three-match series to Afghanistan.

Pakistan registered a 66-run win over Afghanistan on Monday, preventing a complete T20I series sweep. Shadab, who contributed 28 runs and claimed three wickets, emphasised that Pakistan aimed to end the series with a triumphant note, despite their earlier defeat.

“We wanted to finish on a high note and we have done that. We had to adapt to the conditions and the batsmen managed to do that. We needed to play for Pakistan’s pride and we did it. The main motive of this series was to give the youngsters a chance, hopefully, they will get confidence from these matches and it will help them in the long run,” Shadab, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round show, said after the match.

Pakistan’s batting performance significantly improved in the third T20I, following their previous scores of 92/9 and 130/6 in the first two matches. Saim Ayub played a cautious innings of 49 off 40 runs, while Shadab’s quick 28 off 17 balls helped Pakistan reach a total of 182/7 in the third match.

In reply, Afghanistan lost two crucial wickets in the powerplay in the run chase, Shadab Khan and Ihsanullah’s combined effort led to six wickets in total, as Afghanistan struggled to reach their target and were eventually dismissed for a mere 116 runs in just 18.4 overs.

20230328-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA, 3rd ODI: Start of series decider delayed due...

    Ashes, 2nd Test: Pietersen slams England batters’ approach against Lyon

    4th Test, Day 4: Kohli scores long-awaited 28th Test ton as...

    Ex-Aussie quick Pattinson reveals his nature to give 100 per cent...