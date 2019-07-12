We prayed for a baby girl: Sameera Reddy

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy who welcomed her second baby recently says she prayed for a baby girl.

Sameera on Monday shared a glimpse of the new-born on Instagram. In the image, she is seen cradling the baby in her arms.

She captioned it: “This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves.

“I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed!”

Sameera shared the news of her daughter’s arrival on July 12.

The “Tezz” actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her fiest child, a son, in 2015.

–IANS

dc/pg