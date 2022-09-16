INDIA

‘We want all of this to end’: Putin to Modi on Ukraine conflict

NewsWire
0
1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is aware of India’s concerns over his country’s conflict with Ukraine, and wanted the war to end.

During the bilateral meeting between both the leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Putin was quoted on Friday as saying, “I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there.”

The Russian President said this after Modi told him that “today’s time is not the time for war”.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Putin after Russia had attacked Ukraine in February this year.

20220917-003003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    30K primary schools in UP to undergo makeover

    Gang threatens Bihar Mines Department official with dire consequences

    Microsoft first Big Tech firm to lay off workers amid global...

    MP HC to hear petitions on Panchayat polls on Dec 21