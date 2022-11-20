ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

We want to establish India as big market for film production: Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the government intends to make India as a destination for film shooting and production.

“We have seen the pandemic time and coming out of that, now large numbers are witnessing IFFI. Through this, regional cinemas are going internationally,” he told reporters ahead of the opening ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

While welcoming all the delegates and filmmakers, Thakur said that India has got an opportunity to bring global films here and give new hope to regional films.

“We got an opportunity to bring global films to IFFI. The Film Bazaar in IFFI is superb. It is international standard and international films are brought here, even regional films of India are taken to international level through IFFI. Indian art and culture will be taken globally by this way,” he said.

“We want to establish India as a big market for production, collaboration, post production and film shooting. I am happy that people from across the world are showing their interest,” he said.

The nine-day gala, featuring 280 films from 79 countries and many more activities, is opening with the Austrian film ‘Alma and Oskar’, directed by Dieter Berner, while Krzyszt of Zanussi’s ‘Perfect Number’ is the closing film.

France is the ‘Spotlight’ country and eight films will be screened under the ‘Country Focus’ package. More than 6,000 delegates are participating in the IFFI.

20221120-170404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    God will double our joy this year, says director Vignesh Shivan

    Anupam Kher’s mantra: I see myself in new people

    Actor Ajmal’s next film titled ‘Theerkadarishi’

    Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is ‘Maharashtra Bhushan 2020’