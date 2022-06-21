Indian women’s team head coach Suren Chettri believes that the national side will be brave when they face Sweden U23 on Wednesday, in the WU23 3-Nations tournament, in their intent to grow as a footballing nation.

“We aim to put up a good show. Sweden are number 2 in FIFA world ranking and to play against them will be difficult – that too in Sweden. But it will be important as to how we approach the game. We need to have faith and courage to face a team like this. We want to grow as a footballing nation,” the coach asserted prior to the first match in the 3-nation tournament.

Suren had coached the Indian Arrows women’s team in the last edition of Hero Indian Women’s League, and also the junior women teams before he joined as an interim head coach for this exposure tour.

“It is a different approach to deal with the senior girls. Here we focus on results, while at the junior level, we focus on the development process.”

“There are many girls who have represented the country several times, and some are new with a good attitude. The national team is a process — the new players have shown that they are good, and that’s why they are here. The most important thing is how they will approach the training sessions, and the game ahead,” he added.

The team was last seen in action together at the international level when they played two friendlies against Egypt and Jordan in April 2022 in Jordan, winning both the matches.

Meanwhile, forward Dangmei Grace is all set to take up the new challenge against Sweden. “We are going to play against a strong team. It will be very challenging for us. It will be a new playing style against them, and we are all excited to play under our new coach,” Grace quipped.

“These exposure tour matches help us in improving our games, as well as to keep us mentally prepared for the new challenges we are going to face as individuals and as a team,” she added.

India are currently ranked 56 in the FIFA ranking as they jumped three points in the last week.

Midfielder Anju Tamang believes the ranking will boost the team to perform better.

