England coach Gareth Southgate was non-committal over his future following his side’s exit from the quarterfinals of the World Cup after a narrow 2-1 defeat to France.

England had more chances than France in the game, but were undone by a 25-meter drive from Aurelien Tchouameni and a header from Olivier Giroud.

Although capitain Harry Kane levelled once from the penalty spot, he fired a second penalty over the bar seven minutes from time.

“After every tournament we’ve reviewed and reflected. We need a little bit of time to make sure that everyone makes the right decisions,” Southgate — who has a contract until 2024 — was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Southgate admitted his frustration at the defeat that sends his side home.

“We were here to try to win the tournament. We had the belief that we could, and we showed in our performance tonight against the reigning champions, that we have a team that could have done that.

“Our performance deserved better. Goals are decisive, but I’ve just said to the players, I don’t think they could have given any more. I think they played really well against a top team. There are fine margins, things at both ends that have ended u deciding the game,” said the coach, who was content with the progress his young squad has made.

“The way the players have progressed as a group through this tournament has been fantastic. In most of the big moments we were in the right place. We had more shots on goal. But it’s a game of fine margins,” commented Southgate.

Finally he has words of condolence for Kane.

“We win and lose as a team. We’ve let a couple of goals in, and missed a few chances. So he’s been incredible for us, so reliable in those sort of situations. We wouldn’t be here but for the number of goals he’s scored for us,” insisted Southgate.

