“We will all be cheering for Team Canada,” PM Trudeau tells Canadian athletes at the Beijing Olympics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Canadian athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics good luck while reiterating Canada is not sending diplomatic representation to the games because of human rights violations concerns

“On behalf of all Canadians, I wish our athletes the best of luck,” Trudeau said in a statement. “We will all be cheering for Team Canada, and I know you will make us proud!”

Canada has sent over 200 athletes who will compete in 15 sports. The prime minister said the Canadian team is reflective of the country’s diversity.

“Over the next two weeks, 215 Team Canada athletes will boldly and bravely compete in 15 sports to make their mark in Olympic history. Hailing from across the country, they represent the diversity that Canada so proudly stands for and remind us that excellence isn’t restricted by age, background, or geography – excellence can come from anywhere,” Trudeau stated.

The games have been a subject of controversy with human rights groups calling for a boycott on account of China’s dismal human rights record.

“On the international stage, Canada has been a consistently strong voice for protecting and advancing human rights, and we remain extremely concerned by reports of human rights violations in China, including the persecution of Uyghurs. As a result, Canada is not sending any diplomatic representation to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. However, our Team Canada athletes have our full support as they compete on the world stage,” Trudeau added.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that the Olympic atheletes would inspire young Canadians to take up sports.

“I hope that their perseverance and resilience, and their performances at these Winter Olympics, will inspire a new generation of Canadians to take up sports and be physically active,” Trudeau concluded.