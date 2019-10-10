We will get all 70 seats in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his party will bag all the 70 Assembly seats here in the upcoming elections.

Addressing party volunteers, he said that the Central government did not allow him to go for the C40 Cities Climate Leadership meet in Denmark, saying that it is a mayor level summit.

“I was invited there as they wanted me to share the work done by my government for reducing air pollution in the city by 25 per cent. One of the BJP ministers said that it was a mayor level summit. But I told them what can we do when they have not even invited your mayor, but rather invited our government.”

“Now the whole world knows what kind of party BJP is. They are not inviting you or the MCD (ruled by the BJP). They want us,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that the Centre also did not allow his ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — to discuss the work done in the fields of education and health.

“Don’t let us go for discussions. But people and the world are already discussing our work. They are not discussing the work done by you (BJP). Also, when they don’t let us go, we are being discussed about even more,” he said.

The AAP chief urged the party volunteers to contest the elections for the country.

“You can see the condition of the country. Their only hope is the AAP.”

He asked the volunteers to keep their fights aside and focus on the elections.

Kejriwal said that the tenure of his government is coming to an end and there will be elections in about three months.

“This time we will not even leave the three seats. We will win all the 70 seats in Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the party volunteers have changed the direction and condition of the country.

“Mother India is proud of you. I want to thank you all for having faith in us. When we came into politics, nobody thought that we can win the elections, forming the government was also never been contemplated. There was no money for contesting elections. It was because of the efforts done by you all that we were able to afford to contest the elections.”

He said the AAP won 67 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats because of its volunteers.

“If I had contested the elections by taking donation from the discoms, I could have never asked them to reduce the electricity rates.”

Kejriwal said while other parties contest elections by taking money from firms, AAP contests elections by the hard work of its volunteers and the faith of the people.

Discoms, he added, was just an example which is applicable to all the others, including private schools.

He also listed the achievements of his government including the work in the fields of education, health and other areas. The AAP chief claimed that no other government in the country, including the Centre, has done so much work like installing CCTVs, streetlights and building classrooms.

The Chief Minister added that the workers should not just think about themselves but also about the common man and the city.

