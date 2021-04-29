Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he does not need the results of exit polls to come out later on Thursday as he has no doubt on what the result of the April 6 Assembly election is going to be.

“I did say before and recently, that we are going to win and win with more number of seats than in 2016. I have no doubt about it,” he said to a query on the exit polls.

In reply to a question on the basis of this confidence, as the Congress-led United Democratic Front is also equally confident that they are going to be the winners, Vijayan shot back: “My confidence is I know the people of Kerala well.”

“If there are others who are also confident, all I would say is, let them be….”

Vijayan was interacting with the media as part of his daily routine of giving out the Covid figures for the day.

Various TV channels here are all ready with their exit polls set to be aired shortly and the indications are that the Left under Vijayan is all set to create electoral history by becoming the first government to retain power.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left won 91 seats, while the Congress-led Opposition won 47 and one seat each was won by the BJP and an Independent candidate.

Vijayan’s confidence means he thinks that the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front is going to get more than 91 seats, while the Congress has dismissed this confidence as something which will be there only till afternoon on May 2, as they are all set to form the government, by winning a minimum of 75 seats.

–IANS

sg/vd