‘We will miss you Tunnu’: Shivin Narang shares pic from Tunisha’s funeral

Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s ‘Internet Wala Love’ co-star Shivin Narang, who attended her last rites, shared a picture from her funeral and remembered his close friend.

Tunisha was cremated in Mumbai on December 27 and her last rites were attended by her family members as well as well-known names from the entertainment industry.

Shivin was present to say a final goodbye to his close friend with whom he worked most recently on an upcoming music video. It was to see them reunite on screen after their last show, ‘Internet Wala Love’, which dates back to 2018.

He posted a picture of Tunisha’s funeral from the cremation ground on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption: “We will miss you Tunnu. Take care.”

Shivin was quite close to Tunisha and her mother. All through the cremation, he stood beside Tunisha’s mother.

20221228-141402

