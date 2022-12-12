Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico feels that his team has the experience and character and ‘special advantage’ in the form of Lionel Messi to take them into the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Tagliafico said having Messi gives them the edge over their rivals on Tuesday when they take on Croatia.

“For us, he is our captain, our leader, the one who pushes us and motivates us. He’s the one who has that special advantage. When we are on the pitch, we know we have Messi. We are so happy to have him as our captain. That’s the most beautiful thing, to do this with Messi by our side.”

Messi is eyeing his second World Cup final, after his team lost to Germany in 2014 and the only major title missing from his collection, which includes every big club and national team title.

“This World Cup, we have enough experience to reach this stage. We know in the knockouts, there’ll be a few moments where we will struggle.”

“But we have the experience. We need to have enough character to go through all that and overcome it. That motivates you even further,” said the defender, about the 1978 and 1986 winners, who have also finished as runners-up on three occasions.

Croatia on the other hand aiming to reach back-to-back finals, the first team to do so after Brazil in 2002, will have to contain Albiceleste great Messi, who has recorded six goal contributions at the tournament — a tally only bettered by Kylian Mbappe’s seven.

Croatia has appeared in the FIFA World Cup on six occasions (1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022) since gaining independence in 1991. Before that, from 1930 to 1990, Croatia was part of Yugoslavia. Their best result thus far was reaching the 2018 final, where they lost 4-2 to France.

20221213-015402