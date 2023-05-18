INDIA

‘We will work as a family’, says Siddaramaiah

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said Thursday that they will remain united to protect the interests of the people.

“Our hands will remain united to protect the interests of Kannada people… and we will work as a family,” said Siddaramaiah.

He shared a picture of himself with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar.

The picture shows all three of them smiling and raising their hands together.

Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress will work like a one family to fulfill all guarantees assured by the party.

“The government will also ensure pro-people, transparent and corruption free administration,” Sidddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile, former Deputy CM and senior Congress leader Dr. G. Parameshwara met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and handed him over the letter requesting him to fix the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government on May 20. He also handed over the official letter by the KPCC to the Governor in this regard.

Talking to reporters earlier in the day and before the announcement on CM post, Parameshwara said that he should be given the post of Deputy CM as he had held that position earlier also. However, the AICC has clarified that there will be only one post of Deputy CM and that has been given to D.K. Shivakumar.

20230518-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka CM tussle: Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah refuse to budge

    Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran pose together for picture in Copenhagen

    Vikram Bhatt to release his latest music video ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte...

    India summons British envoy, slams UK Parliament over debate on farmers’...