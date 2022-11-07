COMMUNITY

“We won”, says CUPE as Premier Doug Ford offers to rescind Bill 28

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
3

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is claiming to have defeated Doug Ford after the Ontario premier offered to repeal Bill 28 in good faith, if the striking education workers got back on the job. The law included the notwithstanding clause to circumvent any constitutional challenge to the legislation.

“CUPE and Canada’s labour movement are celebrating the defeat of Doug Ford’s draconian anti-worker legislation Bill 28 A. The bill would have imposed a regressive contract and stripped 55,000 CUPE education workers in Ontario of fundamental Charter rights,” a CUPE statement said.

CUPE’s National President Mark Hancock credited the “victory” to the power of worker solidarity across public and private sectors, but especially the courage and determination of education workers.

“CUPE’s frontline education workers, 70% of whom are women, stood firm. They took on the Ford government. And the government blinked,” said Hancock. “We’ve shown that when our rights are under attack, our movement is strong – and we will stand up for each other.”

The Ontario School Board Council of Unions echoed this belief.

“The work of our members is what repealed this bill. This is unprecedented,” said Laura Walton, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU), which represents 55,000 CUPE education workers in Ontario. “The organization of the members moved the government to this place, and the mobilization of our members will ensure that a real deal is achieved at the table.”

CUPE education workers will reportedly be back on the job Tuesday, however the decision on when schools will open is up to individual school boards who shut down when the strike began.

Several Ontario school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the York Region District School Board are planning to reopen for in-person learning tomorrow. Parents should check their school board’s website for the latest information.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada confirms 1,059 monkeypox cases

    Canada looks to immigration to tackle critical labour shortage

    Today’s election to decide whether Trudeau’s Liberal Party will have 3rd...

    New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton