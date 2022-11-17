SOUTH ASIAWORLD

‘Weapons left by US in Afghanistan being used by militants against Pak security forces’

NewsWire
0
0

Weapons and other military equipment left behind by US forces when exiting Afghanistan last year are now being used by militants in attacks against law enforcement and security forces in Pakistan, the media reported.

This was claimed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari while talking to the media on Thursday, Samaa TV reported.

His comments came a day after militants carried out a deadly attack in the Lakki Marwat area that left six police personnel dead, Samaa TV reported.

Ansari said that after Afghan Taliban took over in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, many militants in Afghan jails were set free.

“These militants picked up the sophisticated weaponry left by the Americans and waged a war against KP police,” he said, Samaa TV reported.

However, he rejected that the KP police had gone on a full fledged offensive against terrorism or that the situation was returning to the height of militancy as was seen during the 2010s.

“It is a low-intensity conflict, which is the consequence of the earlier war on terrorism,” he said.

He however, assured the public that the KP police was well staffed and well equipped to tackle the rising wave of terrorism.

Earlier, on Wednesday, terrorists had targeted a police patrol vehicle in Lakki Marwat, killing six personnel including four constables, an ASI and the vehicle’s driver.

The incident took place when the police were conducting a routine patrol in the area.

20221117-182005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICRC calls on int’l community to support Afghanistan

    Afghan cadets allowed to stay in India for another year: Report

    Afghan boy found dead in dry well after 70-hour rescue operation

    1st polio vaccination drive in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover (Ld)