Canadians are being advised to wear a mask and get boosted irrespective of what the local COVID-19 guidelines may say.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Ontario’s top doctor Dr. Kieran Moore have both confirmed that the country and province are experiencing a sixth wave of COVID-19.

“Let me just emphasize all across Canada, doesn’t matter where you are, it’s very likely that the Omicron variant, the BA.2 sub-lineage is spreading quite widely in your community,” Tam told reporters during a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

“So doesn’t matter where you are in Canada right now, I would advise getting that booster shot, masking and improving ventilation,” she added.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health made a similar statement a day earlier.

“It is clear we are in a sixth wave,” Dr. Kieran Moore, told the media on Monday during his first COVID-19 update in more than a month.

He said the current wave is driven by the BA.2 variant and will likely continue until the middle or end of May.

However, the province will not be reintroducing an indoor mask mandate that several doctors, politicians and educators have been calling for.

But Moore said Ontarians should be prepared for those measures to return if a new variant of concern emerges and if rising cases threaten to overwhelm the health-care system, or potentially during the winter months.

For now, people should self-screen, test for symptoms, and get vaccinated, advised Moore.

In the meanwhile, the province has expanded eligibility for Paxlovid, the antiviral drug treatment for COVID-19 which must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Testing eligibility has also been expanded as a positive result on a PCR or rapid test is required to be assessed for antiviral treatment.

The following groups are now eligible to be tested and assessed for antivirals:

Individuals aged 18 and over who are immunocompromised

Individuals aged 70 and over

Those aged 60 and over with fewer than 3 vaccine doses

People aged 18 and over with fewer than 3 vaccine doses and at least one condition considered to be a risk

The antiviral will now be dispensed at participating pharmacies, a list of which is available at Ontario.ca/antivirals.

Prior to Wednesday, access to Paxlovid was largely limited to clinical assessment centres and primary care providers.

The medication, in pill form, is for adults who have mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in the early days of infection and who have a high risk of deteriorating into severe illness and requiring hospitalization.

April 27, the province’s date for eliminating remaining COVID-19 restrictions including masking in long-term care homes, retirement homes, health-care settings, jails, shelters, congregate living settings and on public transit, is less than two weeks away. But Moore said that date will likely be pushed back and his team is drafting a proposal for an extension to be considered by the province.

Testing of wastewater samples indicate daily cases hovering around 100,000 to 120,000.

Ontario reported the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in nearly two months on Tuesday. There were 1,366 patients with the virus in hospitals across the province, up from 1,091 a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health. It was the highest number of hospitalizations since February 16 when 1,403 people were receiving care.