Actor Rohit Roy, who will soon be seen performing daring stunts in the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, has said that whatever injuries he got during the shoot of ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’, he wears them like a war scar.

The actor at the press conference held for the show recently spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

Talking about the show, the actor said: “In real life, I am a little fattu and that is the reason I wanted to do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I wanted to tick box this journey. I am very happy that for whatever reason I went to the show, I did that and came back. I got injured during the shoot and had to cut short my journey. But I wear my injuries like a war scar.”

Talking about his journey, Rohit said: “When the audience will see my journey in the show, it will bring a smile to their face. I performed all the stunts very nicely. I am very satisfied with my journey. Overall, it was very interesting. I came back overcoming my fear of water.”

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere from July 15 on Colors Tv and digitally stream on Jio Cinema.

