INDIA

‘Wear it like a war scar’, says Rohit Roy on his injuries during ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ shoot

NewsWire
0
0

 Actor Rohit Roy, who will soon be seen performing daring stunts in the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, has said that whatever injuries he got during the shoot of ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’, he wears them like a war scar.

The actor at the press conference held for the show recently spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

Talking about the show, the actor said: “In real life, I am a little fattu and that is the reason I wanted to do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I wanted to tick box this journey. I am very happy that for whatever reason I went to the show, I did that and came back. I got injured during the shoot and had to cut short my journey. But I wear my injuries like a war scar.”

Talking about his journey, Rohit said: “When the audience will see my journey in the show, it will bring a smile to their face. I performed all the stunts very nicely. I am very satisfied with my journey. Overall, it was very interesting. I came back overcoming my fear of water.”

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere from July 15 on Colors Tv and digitally stream on Jio Cinema.

2023071036729

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashram in Goa surrounded by controversies gets demolition notice

    Rahul, Priyanka condole death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra bus accident...

    Probe Gujarat connection to illicit drugs trade, Malik tells NIA, NCB

    Odisha CM seeks special dispensation from Centre