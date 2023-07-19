Breakups are difficult to deal with, but when they end on a bad note, it becomes even more complicated, and to deal with it your ex may find ways to lash out at you; however, in a case like that, a woman has found the funniest way to lash out at her ex-boyfriend.

According to a post going viral on Twitter, a woman has sent ‘garbage bags’ to her ex-boyfriend using Swiggy Instamart.

A Twitter user named Naman posted a screenshot of the message and the gift that his friend received from his ex-girlfriend.

“My roommate’s ex sent this to him and I can’t stop laughing,” he wrote while sharing the screenshot of the message and the picture of the garbage bags.

“Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit then let me know, I’ll send you bigger ones,” reads the message, sent by the woman named Diya.

According to the picture posted on Twitter, Diya sent a packet of medium-sized garbage bags to her ex-boyfriend.

The post has gone viral with over four lakh views and more than 10,000 likes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the comments section has flooded with amusing responses, including one from Swiggy Instamart’s official Twitter account.

“Wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi (wanted to offer a bandage but it might be inadequate for such a large wound),” Swiggy Instamart responded.

“He should thank her and say that all the previous gifts she has given would end up in this, thanks for saving the effort… But ya she still won,” a user replied.

Several others reacted to the tweet with praise for Diya and sympathy for her unnamed ex-boyfriend.

