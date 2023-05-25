New Delhi, May 25 (IANSlife) Call it lime, neon or highlighter green, the summer hue has evolved into a wardrobe staple. And if you’re confused just how to pull off the colour without a faux pas, this style guide from Bollywood A-lister’s helps you do the job.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti’s one-shoulder midi in lime teamed with zebra patterned heels checks all the boxes.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is a top player when it comes to experimenting with styles, he shows you just how to pull off a lime green look from head to toe with perfection.

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s co-ord set is a great style for a summer brunch with the girls.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur’s lime on green has the ladies at hello.

Ranveer Singh

No fashion listicle is complete without the sartorial leader of style, Ranveer Singh. The trend setter makes a bold statement with this outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

We admire Janhvi’s commitment to dressing simply but stylishly, and she nailed it with this handkerchief top and lime pants, a great way to embrace summer.

