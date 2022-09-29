SOUTH ASIAWORLD

‘Wear undergarments’, Pakistan’s national carrier tells cabin crew

The national airline of the country — Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) — has a new rule for its cabin crew: ‘Wear undergarments’, media reports said.

In a strange development, PIA has told its air crew that wearing undergarments is a must, Geo News reported.

PIA has claimed that lack of better attire by air attendants is leaving a “poor impression” and “portrays a negative image” of the airline.

“It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual, but also of the organisation,” an internal instruction memo sent by PIA General Manager (Flight Services), Aamir Bashir, read, Geo News reported.

Bashir asked the cabin crew to “dress properly” in formal plain clothes over “proper undergarments”.

“The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals,” the guidelines read.

The grooming officials have been instructed to monitor cabin crew “at all times” and report back if there is any “deviation” from the rules, Geo News reported.

