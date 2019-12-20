Wear your ‘Individuality’ in 2020

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANSlife) In this era of fast fashion when trends change every two weeks, veterans of the Indian fashion industry vouch that 2020 will be the year of “individuality” and “authenticity”.

IANSlife spoke to some torchbearers and fashion brands to know the trends they foresee in 2020.

Designer Manish Malhotra

The fashion rule for 2020 is people yourself unapologetically. I see fabulous energy in younger designers, who don’t fear to be true to themselves. They wear what they want to; and style or mix it up. What is phenomenal in the past few years, is that people are not afraid of being themselves, and that’s a big trend that’s going to rule this year. I hope that’s a trend forever.

Designer Nachiket Barve:

Self-expression through fashion and wanting to do things in your own way will be the buzzwords for 2020. It’s the year of individuality and authenticity. Climate change has forced everyone to rethink consumption, and hopefully this will make people shop wisely and buy well made products made with a conscience.

Designer Anamika Khanna

When we talk about trends I find it very confusing because in fast fashion, things come and go. What I am seeing and if we can call it a trend is — individuality. People want to make a statement in their own way. They don’t necessarily want to fit in a category.

Designer Sandeep Khosla

Everything that is already there will continue to be there and a bit more fun will come with 2020 hopefully. If the climate improves, it will be much more fun.

Coming to particular trends, this is the checklist:

1. Exaggerated sleeves:

2020 runway looks saw a range of puffy, voluminous sleeves that have already started trickling down. No matter what your style is, you can always count on them to serve for a sensational looks.

2. Polka Dots

Another classic that’s making a comeback in a big way is the polka dot print and as I always say, I love classic fashion. Be it a brunch or a cocktail party; polka dots are always there for you. — By designer Sunaina Khera

3. Off-shoulder dresses/blouses

Perfect for the summer, the boho look is back. This time micro pleated and exaggerated sleeves, the gypsy boho classic strapless trend is here to stay.

4. Bold colours

Bright pinks, purples and yellows are on trend, as well as them being colour blocked.

5. Tiered dresses for spring/summer

Layered dresses that are fun and flowy are perfect for summer evenings and can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. — By designers Saaksha & Kinni

6. Tie dye

The tie and dye form of art on fabrics, Bandhani printed dresses are grasping the interest of women of every age. To flaunt a chic look on any occasion, Bandhani printed crop top with a palazzo is utterly good to go in the spring and summer season. — By Nidhi Yadav, Creative Head and Founder AKS Clothings

7. Fringed blouse, draped saree

Saree is a forever love for the majority of Indian women. From traditional to a glamorous look, saree can be wrapped in various styles, and in every manner, it goes perfectly well with the theme of the occasion. With the trend of mix-and-match, a fringed blouse with draped saree is surely going to hit the floor in the coming year. — By Puneet and Yatin Jain, Fashion Experts and Directors, ODHNI

8. Sustainable fabrics

Various brands and designers are striving towards becoming entirely environment-friendly as well as free from animal exploitation. Organic, eco-friendly & sustainable fabrics like Hemp, jute, cotton, linen have gained popularity in the market. These fibres are cost-effective, water-resistant, versatile but most importantly easy on the environment, making them the most preferred choices for manufacturing garments and a wise choice over polyester and other artificially created fibres. Designers give it their own personal twists by adding modern elements, playing with the natural colours and dyes to add make them more fun and chic to wear in the present day.

9. Revival of age-old & traditional art forms

Another trend seen in the fashion industry is the revival of age-old & traditional art forms in terms of native embroideries, folk fashion by marrying the timeless elegance and richness of the old with contemporary relaxed silhouettes. Kutch, featuring age-old nomadic embroidery, is seeing the light of day again with bohemian fashion. It’s giving the lost art form a much-deserved relevance in modern times. The mix of relaxed silhouettes with inspired-from-original kutch embroidery details just brings more flavour to the entire garment in the chicest way possible. — By Lynda Lee, Design Head – Vajor

10. Designer blouses

It is time to break away from conventional norms and remaining true to our cultural roots along with them. Creating modern renditions out of the classic weaves is a step ahead. Pair up your saree with a shirt-blouse and create a perfect combination of Indo-western fusion. Or show off your delicate shoulder with an off-shoulder blouse. Not something you fancy? Looking for something subtle? Then go for long top blouses as they are fashionable, cool and very comfortable. Finish it off with bold accessories. — By Sudarshan Santosh Budhia, Director and Owner of Julahaa Sarees

11. Silky solids

One of the easiest ways to look effortless is with a solid dress. A structured one or a layered one for more festive approach can be donned. Solids are something which any one can dress up or down according to their own personal style and convenience. But if solids are not your cup of tea then try experimenting for various fabrics such as silk. A solid dress with silk fabric can certainly look elegant and bold at the same time. No matter what colour you choose, light or dark, if the style is right, structure is right, and you wear it with confidence, you cannot go wrong.

12. Boho Chic

Boho-styles will certainly dominate the coming year. It is and has become one of the most spectacular and feminine styles across the fashion industry. Boho fashion is all about being free-spirited and comfortable in your own skin. The uniqueness of this styles makes everyone look creative and beautiful. With tunic dresses, maxi dresses, ruffle, small details like embroidery, paisley or geometric patterns, it will definitely flatter and add to your feminine side. Along with the apparel, bold silver accessories can only add to your appeal, which is highly recommended, be it chunky rings, bangles, belts or pendant necklaces. — By Vikash Pacheriwal, Co-Founder of Raisin

–IANS

