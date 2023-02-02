A bitter cold will sweep through Ontario with wind chill values expected to touch -50 in the northern parts of the province and -30 in the south. And all major weather networks have issued advisory warning that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Environment Canada says risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

If you have to be outdoors, dress warmly in layers. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

The national weather service has also issued an alert for pets.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” Environment Canada said.

The Weather Network says Western Canada has had its fair share of the extreme cold this winter, and now it’s time for the East to see a bout of it. The polar vortex is back, and with it will come extremely bitter and dangerous wind chills in parts of Central and Eastern Canada, including much of Ontario.

As much as 80 per cent of the province will be in high-to-severe frostbite risk, according to the Weather Network.

In far northern Ontario, daytime highs will struggle to break -20°C, even dipping as low as -30°C mid-to-late week, with wind chills forecast to bottom out into the -50s during the overnight and morning lows. Meanwhile, central Ontario will see daytime highs and overnight lows in the dangerously cold territory: In the -20s and -30s with wind chills reaching into the -40s.

Southern Ontario won’t experience these exact extreme temperatures but still frigid for the region. Daytime highs will be 10°C-15°C below seasonal. The cold blast will be a bit more brief for southern Ontario, with Friday overnight into Saturday morning looking to hold the core of cold over the region.

Morning lows in the pre-dawn hours Saturday in southern Ontario will be in the mid-minus 20s for some, with wind chills in the -30s temporarily. Ottawa may even see a wind chill of -40 briefly during this time.