The weather has once again taken a turn in Delhi-NCR. After fine weather for the last several days, on Wednesday evening it started raining with strong winds.

By the evening in Delhi-NCR, dark clouds covered the sky and it started raining with strong winds. While the drizzling continued in Delhi, talking about Noida, it started raining after a thunderstorm. Due to this, the temperature has once again registered a drop.

The Meteorological Department had issued a rain alert for many areas of Delhi-NCR including Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar, Chhatarpur and Noida and Ghaziabad, Sonepat, Rohtak in some areas of outer Delhi Delhi on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the Met Department has predicted rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm in northwest, east and northeast India from Wednesday till April 1. Along with this, it will rain over Haryana, Rajasthan on March 30; over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on March 31 and over Uttarakhand on April 1, the forecast said.

The IMD has advised the farmers to keep the already harvested produce in a safe place.

20230329-210204