INDIA

Weather expected to remain dry in J&K in next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday, and that same conditions are likely to continue in the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.2, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 0.4 and Leh 2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.6, Katra 18.2, Batote 12.1, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 10.1 as the minimum temperature.

20221005-101806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    30 science, technology & innovation hubs for tribals by 2022

    Flag row: K’taka Congress seeks Eshwarappa’s dismissal

    Infighting in T’gana Cong intensifies as dissidents head to Delhi

    Elon Musk hits back at Tesla customer over criticism of FSD...