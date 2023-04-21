After three days of moderate to heavy rainfall, weather started improving in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as water level in all major and minor rivers of the valley started decreasing.

Due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of Jhelum and other streams, water level had risen to alert levels in these water bodies.

“Weather has already started improving and there is no likelihood of any heavy rainfall in J&K during the next 72 hours,” an official of the Met department said.

Improving weather has brought cheer to locals who are looking forward to celebrate Eid in tomorrow.

Srinagar had 6.2, Pahalgam 3.5 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 2.2 and Leh minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15, Katra 13.1, Batote 6.7, Banihal 5.1 and Bhaderwah 6.1 as the minimum temperature.

