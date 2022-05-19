Weather remained mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday that mainly clear weather is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy during the next 24 hours in J&K”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.4, Pahalgam 6.6 and Gulmarg 7.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 3.2, Leh 7.8 and Kargil 8.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 26.2, Katra 23.4, Batote 16.8, Banihal 12.4 and Bhaderwah 13 as the minimum temperature.

