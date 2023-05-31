It’s going to be a love it or leave it kind of summer in Ontario, according to the Weather Network.

“While there will be periods of hot weather, the heat will lack commitment, especially in the northern parts of the province. Frequent cold fronts will bring periods of cooler weather, which should more than offset the periods of hot weather, resulting in slightly cooler than normal temperatures for the season,” the weather channel says.

However across the southernmost areas (near and south of the 401), the back and forth swings in temperatures should result in near normal temperatures.

Meteorologist Rachel Modestino expects fewer days with 30-degree temperatures during the heart of summer compared to what we have seen during many recent summers. However, there are preliminary indications that there will be a strong conclusion to the summer season heading into the month of September.

When it comes to precipitation, below-normal rainfall totals are expected across most of northern Ontario, while southern parts of the region should see near-normal or slightly above-normal rain totals.

The Weather Network predicts a similar trend across Canada.

“Our summer forecast for the months of June, July, and August calls for a “come-and-go” summer across Canada,” the weather information service said. “While we will see periods of hot and dry weather, the heat will be broken up at times by shots of cooler weather.

“Overall, a cooler summer is expected compared to the past few summers, especially across the eastern half of Canada. However, we will still see some lingering effects from La Niña with periods of hot weather, especially across western Canada.”