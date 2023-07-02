INDIA

Weather office issues landslides warning for Japan

Japan’s weather agency advised people in western and eastern Japan on Sunday to remain on alert for landslides in areas hit by heavy rain, warning that the temperature is expected to increase due to warm air flowing in from the south.

The mercury is expected to climb to over 30 degrees Celsius in wide areas in western and eastern Japan on Sunday, while the temperature in inland areas might reach around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the seasonal rain front has dropped record rainfall since Thursday, causing a series of landslides and flooding in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi and the northern part of the Kyushu region, said the JMA.

The front is expected to linger near western Japan and may cause increased rainfall in the region from Monday, it said.

Weather officials said the high temperatures could also cause unstable atmospheric conditions, urging people to be on alert for downpours, lightning strikes and gusty winds.

