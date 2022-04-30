Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met Department on Saturday forecast a mainly clear to partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

“However, a brief spell of thunderstorm with rain may occur towards late afternoon/evening. Cloudy weather with chances of light to moderate rain/snow most likely during May 3 evening to May 5,” the Department said in a statement.

Srinagar recorded 12 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 5.5 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass registered 1.8 degrees Celsius, Leh 6.4 and Kargil 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.6, Katra 23, Batote 13.5, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 11.8 as the minimum temperature.

