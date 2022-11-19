INDIA

Weather System over the Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in TN

NewsWire
0
0

After a lull for a few days, Chennai and other districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days from Monday onwards.

The heavy rain, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will be due to a slow-moving weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Weather department in the statement said that on November 21 and November 22, rainfall could be extremely heavy and possibilities are there for 20 cm rainfall on these days in some districts.

Heavy rains are also expected at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts on Sunday.

The IMD also said that heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Perambalur, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu on November 21.

The weather department also predicted that the rainfall area may change after Tuesday based on the movement of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) volunteers and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) volunteers have sounded an alert on the heavy to extremely heavy rains expected on November 21 and November 22.

However, the IMD officials said that the low-intensity weather system may not reach the next stage of intensification like the deep depression.

20221119-135604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi govet extends lockdown till May 31

    Gujarat CM inaugurates Fenton wastewater treatment plant in Ahmedabad

    Lucknow hotel fire: Two dead, may feared trapped

    Govt to move ‘The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022’ in RS