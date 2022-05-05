Rain and thunderstorm lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday that light or moderate rain is likely to occur with an improvement in the weather from Friday onwards.

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir today while there would be improvement in weather from tomorrow onwards,” a Department official said.

Srinagar had 11.1, Pahalgam 7.8 and Gulmarg 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

Drass in Ladakh had 5.1, Leh 7 and Kargil 7.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20, Katra 17.7, Batote 10.2, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 8.4 degrees Celsius as the evening lowest temperature on Thursday.

