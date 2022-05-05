INDIA

Weather to improve in J&K from Friday

NewsWire
0
0

Rain and thunderstorm lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday that light or moderate rain is likely to occur with an improvement in the weather from Friday onwards.

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir today while there would be improvement in weather from tomorrow onwards,” a Department official said.

Srinagar had 11.1, Pahalgam 7.8 and Gulmarg 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

Drass in Ladakh had 5.1, Leh 7 and Kargil 7.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20, Katra 17.7, Batote 10.2, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 8.4 degrees Celsius as the evening lowest temperature on Thursday.

20220505-095001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rejection of accounts shouldn’t be overlooked, Gymkhana member writes to FM,...

    Donkey fair in UP called off due to Covid protocol violation

    Amarinder to meet Congress panel again on Tuesday

    Can new UNGA President midwife India’s entry into Security Council?