INDIA

Weather to remain cloudy in Valley, clear in Jammu during next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological(MeT) department has forecast cloudy weather with rain at scattered places in the Kashmir valley and clear weather in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh.

“Today, weather will remain cloudy at most places of Kashmir with light rain at scattered places and mainly clear in Jammu region.

It will be a cooler day in Kashmir. Another spell of light rain is expected between April 12 and 14.

“No forecast of any major rain till April 20”, said a MeT department statement.

Srinagar recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.0 degrees and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region registered zero degree, Kargil 2.4 degrees and Leh 4.1 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu clocked 23.1 degrees, Katra 21.7 degrees, Batote 15.3, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

20220409-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man torches son in Bengaluru

    Jr NTR’s video appeal to politicians garners a million views

    CMs of Telugu states attend PM’s video conference on ‘Azadi ka...

    Bharat Bandh: Heavy rush in Chennai metro stations as bus services...