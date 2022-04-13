INDIA

Weather to remain cloudy with light rain in J&K in next 48 hours

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in J&K on Wednesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department forecast cloudy weather with light rain during the next 48 hours.

A MeT statement said, “As expected, light to moderate rain occurred at many places of J&K since late night/early morning.

“Today and tomorrow (April 13-14th) weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain at many places of Kashmir and at some places of Jammu although there is no forecast of any major rainfall. Next spell of light to moderate rain likely during 20-21st April”.

Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 7.6 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 3.0, Leh 7.0 and Kargil 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.8, Katra 22.8, Batote 16.8, Banihal 13.4 and Bhaderwah 12.2.

