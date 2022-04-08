INDIA

Weather to remain dry & hot in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry and hot weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry and hot in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.6, Pahalgam 4.2 and Gulmarg 6.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.8, Leh 3.8 and Kargil 3.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.4, Katra 20.5, Batote 15.2, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 11.3 as the minimum temperature.

20220408-092938

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth Congress gives financial assistance to orphaned children

    As Kerala candidates’ list gets ready, will there be fireworks in...

    Centre releases another instalment of ECRP-II package for states

    Balakot Air Strike hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted