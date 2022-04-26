INDIA

Weather to remain dry in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Light rain with isolated hailstorm occurred in J&K on Monday, as the MeT department forecast mainly dry weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.8 and Gulmarg 1.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 0.6, Leh 3.5 and Kargil 5.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 23.1 degrees, Katra 21.4, Batote 11.6, Banihal 11.0 and Bhaderwah 8.6 as minimum temperature.

