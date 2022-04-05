Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather with clear sky in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.3, Pahalgam 3.4 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.9, Leh 3.1 and Kargil 1.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 19.7, Katra 18.6, Batote 12.8, Banihal 9.0 and Bhaderwah 9.9 as the minimum temperature.

