INDIA

Weather to remain dry with clear sky in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
4

Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather with clear sky in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.3, Pahalgam 3.4 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.9, Leh 3.1 and Kargil 1.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 19.7, Katra 18.6, Batote 12.8, Banihal 9.0 and Bhaderwah 9.9 as the minimum temperature.

20220405-093408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K reports 118 new Covid cases, 113 recoveries and no...

    Maha’s first ‘drive-in’ vaccination centre starts giving jabs

    Is land record a hurdle to direct MSP e-payment to farmers...

    Recoveries outnumber daily Covid cases in J&K