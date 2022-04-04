INDIA

Weather to remain dry with clear sky in J&K, Ladakh in next 24 hours

Weather remained partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Monday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly clear weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.2, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 2.5 and Leh 1.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.2, Katra 19.5, Batote 13.3, Banihal 9.8 and Bhaderwah 9.5 as the minimum temperature.

