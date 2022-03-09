INDIA

Weather to remain generally cloudy in J&K, Ladakh

By NewsWire
Weather remained cloudy with rain and snow at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast generally cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Rain/snow is unlikely to occur during this period”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.2, Pahalgam minus 0.1 and Gulmarg minus 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Leh had minus 3.1 and Kargil minus 8.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 13.0, Katra 12.7, Batote 7.7, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 5.3 as the minimum.

