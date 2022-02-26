INDIA

Weather to remain generally cloudy in J&K, Ladakh till March 2

By NewsWire
0
12

Weather remained overcast with widespread light rain, snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the MeT department forecast generally cloudy weather till March 2.

A statement issued by the MeT department said: “Weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh till March 2 with no forecast of any significant weather during the next five days”.

Srinagar recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degree as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 7.9 degree and Leh minus 6.6 as the night’s lowest temperature. Weather parameters for Kargil were not available in the morning.

Meanwhile, Jammu city clocked 8.8 degrees, Katra 6.7 degrees, Batote minus 1.9 degree, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.1 as the minimum temperature.

20220226-100403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.