Weather to remain generally dry in J&K during next 24 hrs

The weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that dry weather in Jammu and light rain and snow at isolated places in Kashmir division is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Weather would remain dry in Jammu division with chances of light rain/snow at isolated places in the Valley during next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 2.9 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 15.6 and Leh minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.5, Katra 8.1, Batote 4.1, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

