Minimum temperatures throughout the valley rose above the freezing point on Sunday amid an adverse weather advisory issued by the Met Department predicting a four-day long spell of rain/snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Two Western Disturbances (WDs) approaching Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas are likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulial Valley) and Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal range of Jammu division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh,” the Department advisory said.

Srinagar recorded 7.4, Pahalgam 2.8 and Gulmarg 2.0 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures on Sunday.

Leh town had minus 3.1, Kargil minus 3.6 and Drass minus 7.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.8, Katra 16.4, Batote 10.4, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 7.5 as the minimum temperature.

