Weather to remain partly cloudy in J&K, Ladakh

By NewsWire
Partly cloudy weather continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the Met Department forecast same erratic weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature again dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar on Thursday after three days.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.0, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 7.3 as the minimum temperature.

Drass in the Ladakh region logged minus 16.8, Leh minus 10.9 and Kargil minus 16.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 9.3, Katra 7.7, Batote 2.4, Banihal minus 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.7 as the minimum.

