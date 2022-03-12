INDIA

Weather to remain sunny with some clouds in J&K, Ladakh

By NewsWire
0
0

Weather remained dry and sunny in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the MeT department forecast dry weather interspersed with periods of sunshine and clouds during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with periods of sunshine and clouds during the next 24 hours in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.4 degree and Gulmarg 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass had minus 12.3 degrees, Leh minus 2.0 and Kargil minus 8.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city clocked 14.4 degrees, Katra 13.7, Batote 10.6, Banihal 8.0 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

20220312-093203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.