Weather to remain sunny with some clouds in J&K, Ladakh

Weather remained dry and sunny in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the MeT department forecast dry weather interspersed with periods of sunshine and clouds during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with periods of sunshine and clouds during the next 24 hours in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.4 degree and Gulmarg 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass had minus 12.3 degrees, Leh minus 2.0 and Kargil minus 8.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city clocked 14.4 degrees, Katra 13.7, Batote 10.6, Banihal 8.0 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

20220312-093203