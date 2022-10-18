INDIA

Weather today: Light rain at isolated places in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that light rain is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was partly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Light rain is likely at isolated places in Kashmir division and at scattered places in Jammu division during the next 24 hours,” said an officer of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 7, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 0.7, Kargil 2.6 and Leh 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.2, Katra 16.3, Batote 10.2, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.1 as the minimum temperature.

20221018-095402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China-India ties will not go forward unless border tensions in Ladakh...

    Changing tactics of terror groups have security forces on tenterhooks

    SBI adopts 15 tigers at Hyderabad Zoo for a year

    Battle for UP: Huge haul of illegal arms by police